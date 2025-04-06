2Xideas AG Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $576.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $716.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.79. KLA Co. has a one year low of $559.76 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.