Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $426.10 and last traded at $434.77. Approximately 40,197,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 35,344,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.66.
The company has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.58.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
