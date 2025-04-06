Gemsstock Ltd. Buys Shares of 761,300 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 761,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,403,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 26.8% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,921 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,280,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

