Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,492 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $97,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

