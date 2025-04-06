Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,592 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.