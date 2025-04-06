Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 174120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$315.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mandalay Resources news, Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$130,152.40. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

