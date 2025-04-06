Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 82959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46. The company has a market capitalization of £11.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Empresaria Group had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empresaria Group plc will post 1.4388865 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group Company Profile

In other Empresaria Group news, insider Tim Anderson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,342.36). Insiders own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

