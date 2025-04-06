Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 99.70 ($1.29), with a volume of 1080844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.60 ($1.35).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.07.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.
Featured Stories
