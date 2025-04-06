Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 45294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Europa Metals Stock Down 16.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About Europa Metals
Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.
Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.
