Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.41), with a volume of 701133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.50 ($4.93).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of £271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,894.91). Company insiders own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

