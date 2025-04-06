Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 94,197 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $269,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $145,278,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $279.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $289.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average of $254.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

