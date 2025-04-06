Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 272,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,249,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.