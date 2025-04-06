NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.87 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.30.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

