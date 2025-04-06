Analyzing Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A N/A -147.90% Hallador Energy -4.85% -6.71% -3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Hallador Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $3.92 million 1.17 -$129.60 million $4.89 0.16 Hallador Energy $404.39 million 1.09 $44.79 million ($5.73) -1.80

Analyst Recommendations

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heliogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Heliogen.

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Heliogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

