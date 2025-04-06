Aristides Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 399.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 5.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

