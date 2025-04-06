Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.91 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 14.52 ($0.19), with a volume of 5283779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).
Mkango Resources Stock Up 7.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £60.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.59.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
