Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 414512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,016 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,589,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $4,205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth $3,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

