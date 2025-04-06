Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 492000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

