Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 17800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mongolia Growth Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.