Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 817,155 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,547,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,027.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 58.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,661,000 after buying an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,673. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 6.2 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $561.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

