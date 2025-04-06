Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 365 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $187.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

