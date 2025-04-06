Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 306,439 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $173,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,268. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

