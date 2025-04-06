Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,261,000 after purchasing an additional 143,284 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 199.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $388.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day moving average of $503.09. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.41 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

