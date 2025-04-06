Toy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 5th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Dollar General are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are equities that tend to attract speculative investor interest rather than solid fundamentals, often trading on hype, social media buzz, or short-term trends. These stocks typically exhibit high volatility and can be seen as market “toys”—appealing for those looking for quick, fun trades rather than long-term investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $50.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $916.48. 5,160,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,286. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $988.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.67. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $83.09. 36,185,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,155,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $666.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,215,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $173.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 14,731,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. 10,627,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

