Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 208 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 0.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cintas by 340.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after acquiring an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $190.33 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

