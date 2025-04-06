Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $238,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

