Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 43,130 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

