Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,801,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,755,000 after buying an additional 556,223 shares in the last quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $53,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,295.48. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.