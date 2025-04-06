Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $248.74 and last traded at $248.43, with a volume of 235377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.09.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day moving average is $268.31.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Vanguard Health Care ETF
Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.
