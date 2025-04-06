Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $248.74 and last traded at $248.43, with a volume of 235377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day moving average is $268.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

