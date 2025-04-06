Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 627808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,500.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $160,514 over the last 90 days. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.