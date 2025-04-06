Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 292470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Down 8.8 %

About Skyharbour Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$64.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

