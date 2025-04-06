Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 63421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

