Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 105274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.50.

Get Wajax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WJX

Wajax Stock Down 3.9 %

About Wajax

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.