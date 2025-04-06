Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 122,438 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 122,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,964,058. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.