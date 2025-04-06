Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

