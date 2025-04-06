Prospector Partners LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,023,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,600 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 65,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 630,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

