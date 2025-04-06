Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857,136 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Vistra worth $2,764,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.