Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $118.62 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 980,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $118,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

