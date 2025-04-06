Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $163,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 8.7 %

ISRG stock opened at $451.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

