Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $1,535,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,613,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,453 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

