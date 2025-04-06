Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – April 3rd

Walmart, RH, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that specialize in products, services, and experiences related to outdoor recreation and lifestyle. These companies can include manufacturers of camping gear, outdoor apparel, and recreational equipment, as well as businesses in sectors like adventure travel and eco-tourism. Investors interested in consumer trends toward health, wellness, and outdoor activities often view outdoor stocks as a niche market with growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 20,878,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,014,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded down $97.76 on Thursday, hitting $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.91. RH has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 8,873,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,965. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

