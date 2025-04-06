Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.