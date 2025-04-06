Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,944,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,400,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.