iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 762,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 181,229 shares.The stock last traded at $65.50 and had previously closed at $68.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $366,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

