Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 4868695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enovix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.