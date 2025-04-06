Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 3475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $535.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

