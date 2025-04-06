Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,535,000 after acquiring an additional 653,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $154,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $116,828,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $245.51 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.