Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.20 and last traded at $155.76, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.30.
Moog Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Moog Increases Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
