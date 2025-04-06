Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 423930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 386,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,113 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,468.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,395 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

