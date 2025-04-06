Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,482.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $159.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

